Baines Simmons Wins BAE Systems Consultancy Contract

LONDON, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Air Partner's aviation safety consultancy division Baines Simmons has been awarded a contract to provide Integrated Operational Support (IOS) consultancy services to BAE Systems (the "Company"), with a specific focus on Typhoon aircraft.

As a result of the continuous drive for air forces to increase the efficiency of their fleets, there is a growing demand for IOS programmes. The programmes integrate numerous support services, improving safety performance and continuing airworthiness. This ultimately increases efficiencies and improves aircraft availability.

As part of its new contract, which became effective on 5 September 2016, Baines Simmons will support BAE Systems' strategic aim to become the leading global IOS provider by 2021. This will enable BAE Systems to reduce costs for customers, improve efficiencies and improve aircraft availability.

BAE Systems recently announced a 10-year arrangement with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to support the UK Typhoon fleet, working with the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Commenting on the contract, Justin Scarborough, Managing Director of Baines Simmons, said:"It is testament to the experience and expertise of the Baines Simmons team to have been chosen to consult on such an important initiative for one of the world's leading defence contractors. A world-leading IOS system should place the customer first in all decision-making activity, and we are very much looking forward to supporting BAE Systems on making the necessary cultural and organisational step-changes to make this goal a reality."

Martin Blaze, Director of Aircraft Maintenance at BAE Systems, said: "At BAE Systems, our customers are our first priority and we are committed to reducing costs and maximising efficiency wherever possible. This project will be a strategic focus for us going forward and we are confident that the Baines Simmons team are the right people to guide us on the journey to becoming a world leading global IOS provider."

Baines Simmons, which was acquired by Air Partner in August 2015, has a long history of working with international military and government organisations, including the UK Military Aviation Authority (MAA), the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Air Partner, which was founded in 1961 and has 20 offices worldwide, has a proud history of working with heads of state and governments, including six of the G7 group of governments.

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions: (a) Broking division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing through the Air Partner and Cabot brands respectively; and (b) Training & Consulting division, via the aviation safety consultancy Baines Simmons. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Broking) and Baines Simmons (Training & Consultancy). The Commercial Jet division charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Cabot Aviation, which is formed within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Air Partner Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in Aviation Safety Consulting which specialises in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round and has 20 offices globally. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is also ISO 9001:2008 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide.www.airpartner.com

About Baines Simmons:

Founded in 2001, Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting, specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. It is a trusted advisor to more than 750 aviation organisations and more than 40 Aviation Authorities. Baines Simmons helps to advance best practice, shape safety thinking and drive continuous improvement to safety performance. This is achieved through its three service offerings: consulting, training and outsourced services. Through these services, Baines Simmons has helped develop the skills and expertise of more than 120,000 aviation professionals across multiple facets of the aviation industry.Clients include: KLM, SAS, Thomas Cook, Thomson, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, The Isle of Man Government, BAE Systems, MoD, Rolls Royce, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, Airbus, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK Military Aviation Authority (MAA). www.bainessimmons.com

