The FSC certification ensures the consumers that products come from responsibly managed forests

It represents a step forward on the field of environmental and social sustainability and shows up with the publication of the 2015 Sustainability Report

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ), the largest Italian furniture company, has been FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certifiedby the Accredited Certification Body, Bureau Veritas.

The FSC Chain-of-Custody certification ensures the consumers that the raw material used to make a wooden product come from well-managed forests, respecting the social, economic and environmental needs of present and future generations.

In addition to the Natuzzi S.p.A., even the Natuzzi production and trading sites based in China and Romania were certified. Beyond the production of sofa and armchairs, the Natuzzi plant in Baia Mare, Romania, houses a large industrial woodwork destined to the procurement and processing of raw wood into finished materials for the entire Group.

"The FSC certification said Pasquale Natuzzi, Chairman and Group CEO confirms our strong commitment to a crucial issue that is the environmental protection. The use of photovoltaic energy, low environmental impact technologies, natural materials such as wood and leather, the stringent corporate policies on deforestation, environmental and quality certifications are all actions that protect the environment and point to a target consumers looking for a beautiful and functional but also sustainable design".

The company had committed to achieve the FSC certification by the year; the FSC joins the ISO 9001 14001 (Quality and Environment) and OHSAS 18001 (Safety in the Workplace) certifications. It represents a step forward on the field of environmental and social sustainability and shows up with the publication of the 2015 Sustainability Report, available here:

http://www.natuzzi.com/en-EN/ir/sustainability

Natuzzi SpA

The Natuzzi Group, founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, designs, produces and sells an extensive range of sofas, armchairs, home furniture and home accessories. With revenues of Euro 488.5 million in 2015, the Natuzzi Group is the largest Italian furniture house and the only player with global reach and has eight manufacturing plant, twelve commercial offices and 363 brand stores globally. Ethics and social responsibility, innovation, industrial know-how and integrated management of its value chain are the key strengths which have made the Natuzzi Group the market leader. Natuzzi SpA is included in the list of companies with an outstanding Legality Rating awarded by the Italian Anti-trust Authority. It has been listed since May 13, 1993 on the New York Stock Exchange. The Group is ISO 9001 and 14001 (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 (Workplace Safety) and FSC (Forests, Wood) certified.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160921005590/en/

Contacts:

NATUZZI INVESTOR RELATIONS

Francesca Cocco, tel. +39.080.8820.493

fcocco@natuzzi.com

or

NATUZZI CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Vito Basile (Press Office), tel. +39.080.8820.676

vbasile@natuzzi.com