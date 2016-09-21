sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.09.2016 | 11:03
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, September 21

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

21 September 2016

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameChristopher Spencer
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentRedeemable participating preference shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.26513,150
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 September 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameSarah Evans
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentRedeemable participating preference shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.267210,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 September 2016
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2016 PR Newswire