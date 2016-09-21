

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. budget deficit decreased in August, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding interventions decreased by GBP 0.9 billion from prior year to GBP 10.5 billion in August. Nonetheless, the deficit was bigger than the expected shortfall of GBP 10.2 billion.



Of this GBP 10.5 billion, GBP 7.6 billion related to the cost of the 'day-to-day' activities of the public sector, while GBP 2.9 billion related to the spending on infrastructure.



At the end of August, public sector net debt was GBP 1,621.5 billion, which was equivalent to 83.6 percent of gross domestic product.



In the current financial year-to-date, PSNB excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 4.9 billion to GBP 33.8 billion, ONS said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX