Regulatory News:

At Intrum Justitia AB's (STO:IJ) Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2016, it was resolved that the Chairman of the Board of Directors should convene representatives for the five largest shareholders of the company, based on the number of votes held at the end of August, in order to form a Nomination Committee.

Following contacts with the company's shareholders, the following members have been appointed:

Johan Strandberg, appointed by SEB Fonder

Tomas Flodén, appointed by AMF and AMF Fonder

Mats Gustafsson, appointed by Lannebo Fonder

Hans Hedström, appointed by Carnegie Fonder

Carl Cederschiöld, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

The Nomination Committee represents in total approximately 21.2 percent of the votes in the company.

The tasks of the Nomination Committee and the guidelines for the appointment of its members are described on the corporate website, www.intrum.com.

Shareholders are welcome to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee by 28 October 2016 at the latest by e-mail to agm@intrum.com.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the Annual General Meeting 2017 and on the corporate web site.

The Annual General Meeting in Intrum Justitia AB will be held on 25 April 2017, at 3 pm CET in the company's premises in Nacka.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160921005623/en/

Contacts:

Intrum Justitia AB

Mikael Ericson

CEO President

Tel: +46 8 546 102 02

or

Erik Forsberg, CFO

Tel: 46 8 546 102 02