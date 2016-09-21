EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 SEPTEMBER 2016 SHARES



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: CONVERSION OF K-SHARE INTO A-SHARE



A total of 39 990 K-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj converted into A-shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as old A-shares as of 22 September 2016.



Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A-share:



Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 680 130



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 21.9.2016 OSAKKEET



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: K-OSAKKEEN MUUNTAMINEN A-OSAKKEEKSI



Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 39.990 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen A-osakkeiden kanssa 22.9.2016 alkaen.



Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5.680.130



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260