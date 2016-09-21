EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 SEPTEMBER 2016 SHARES
KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: CONVERSION OF K-SHARE INTO A-SHARE
A total of 39 990 K-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj converted into A-shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as old A-shares as of 22 September 2016.
Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A-share:
Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 680 130
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 21.9.2016 OSAKKEET
KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: K-OSAKKEEN MUUNTAMINEN A-OSAKKEEKSI
Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K-osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 39.990 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen A-osakkeiden kanssa 22.9.2016 alkaen.
Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5.680.130
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
