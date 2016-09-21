

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology solutions, announces that it has agreed to issue 25,150,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p per share in the Company, subject to Admission to AIM, raising £251,500 in cash at a price of 1 penny per share, a large premium to the current share price. £230,000 of this investment was organised by Hybridan LLP.



The 25,150,000 new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of Milestone.



Application has been made for the 25,150,000 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 26 September 2016.



Following the issue, Milestone will have in issue 783,997,982 ordinary shares with voting rights.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Deborah White, Chief Executive



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7148 7900 Liam Murray



Hybridan LLP, Broker Tel: 020 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 020 7933 8780 Walbrook PR Limited, PR Gary Middleton / Paul Cornelius / Paul Whittington



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX