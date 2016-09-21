Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2016) - Cruz Capital Corp (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2AG5M) is pleased to announce that representatives of the company will be presenting at the MINExpo in Las Vegas September 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The show is held every four years and is one of, if not the largest mining show in the world, with attendance expected over 20,000. Management welcomes all shareholders to come and speak with President James Nelson in person at the show.

James Nelson, President of the Company states, "We are extremely pleased to be attending this show. It is one of the largest in the world and brings together all aspects of mining professions, fund managers and high net worth individual investors. The Telsa Gigafactory is just down the road drawing a huge focus on the battery metals such as cobalt. This is perfect timing for Cruz, as we are coming into a very active corporate time for the company and will be able to present our Cobalt story to the largest single audience focused on the mining sector."

Cruz is actively engaged in acquiring and developing Cobalt assets in North America. Cruz has acquired numerous high grade cobalt assets located in North America. Seven cobalt projects are in Canada and one in Idaho. The goal of the company is to make Cruz the foremost cobalt project generator and developer on the TSX Venture Exchange. Management feels that cobalt is at the early stages of a significant bull market and we are pleased to be positioning Cruz at the forefront of this cycle.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's email list please send an email to info@cruzcapitalcorp.com or twitter @CruzCapitalCorp

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

www.cruzcapitalcorp.com

twitter @CruzCapitalCorp