

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Nexstar Update



Milestone, the AIM quoted (AIM: MSG) provider of digital media and technology solutions announces that its Nexstar joint venture with Black Cactus is now distributing independent film and video to the Amazon Prime global streaming service.



This opportunity gives Nexstar access to the largest media customer base in the world and means that those who use the innovative media publishing platform to distribute their own video and film will have access to Amazon Prime's global audience, giving them not only control over their art but a potential audience reach, numbering in the many millions.



This will be a pivotal opportunity for Milestone Group as its subsidiary, Nexstar will earn revenue from every video or independent movie streamed from the publishing platform and augments the customer reach substantially. The Nexstar streaming platform currently supports video distribution over major global brands and with the inclusion of Amazon Prime, gives Nexstar one of the largest distribution networks in the world.



Deborah White, CEO of Milestone commented:



'This is fantastic news for Milestone as it increases our reach of customers immeasurably for our streaming of independent film and video. The potential customer base that the opportunity with Amazon Prime brings will also help us market the publishing platform to some of the largest companies in the music sector, some of whom have already expressed interest because of what it delivered before the Amazon Prime agreement. The media publishing platform, Backstage HD, brought a total packaging and distribution solution for the first time to the music and video industry and with this deal with Amazon Prime, brings customer reach as well as innovation to the product.'



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC



Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser



Liam Murray Tel: 0207 148 7900



Hybridan LLP, Broker



Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341



Walbrook PR Limited, PR



Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780



Market trends



The independent film industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry spawning such films as The Blair Witch Project and more recently Brash Young Turks, which will be the first high profile independent film to fully utilise this new opportunity between Nexstar and Amazon Prime. Brash Young Turks is a film by British director Naeem Mahmood and features such high profile names as Julian Glover CBE of Star Wars, Game of Thrones and James Bond fame, Grime music legend D Double E and former Mayor of London Boris Johnson. Naeem Mahmood has already begun production of his next movie entitled 'Us' which will again be exclusively distributed through this arrangement.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX