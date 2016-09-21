

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.09.2016 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES GVC HOLDING PRICE TARGET TO 840 (760) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES BARCLAYS TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 190 (150) PENCE - HSBC RAISES KINGFISHER PRICE TARGET TO 365 (335) PENCE - 'HOLD' - HSBC RESUMES PHOENIX GROUP WITH 'HOLD' - TARGET 920 PENCE - UBS RAISES LAIRD PRICE TARGET TO 375 (350) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES RECKITT BENCKISER PRICE TARGET TO 8000 (7600) PENCE - 'BUY'



