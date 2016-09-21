British Artificial Intelligence Firm First in Europe to Use Advanced Deep Learning Supercomputer

LONDON, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

BenevolentAI, a leading British artificial intelligence ("AI") company, today announced it is the first European company to begin using a purpose built version of the world's most advanced deep learning AI supercomputer - the DGX-1 developed by NVIDIA.

The acquisition of the DGX-1 will allow BenevolentAI to accelerate its biomedical insightsinto new therapeutics to treat serious diseases faster than previouslypossible by enhancing BenevolentAI's chemical modelling capabilities and enabling deeperinterrogation of chemicalstructural activity relationships using the Company's own proprietary AI algorithms.

NVIDIA's state of the art AI supercomputer will support BenevolentAI's unique Judgment Augmented Cognition System (JACS), a technology that uses deep natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence to formulate new, usable knowledge from complex scientific information. BenevolentAI's proprietary technology creates a new partnership between researchers and computers that augments, accelerates and advances scientific discovery.

One of the first applications of JACS is in the bioscience sector, where it has enabled breakthrough insights by analysing millions of scientific articles and hundreds of medical databases. As a result, BenevolentAI's drug development scientists are able to form hypotheses and draw conclusions faster than any human researcher could alone - facilitating faster breakthroughs and delivering the potential for more precise and targeted medicines.

Ken Mulvany, Co-founder and Director of BenevolentAI, said: "There are 10,000 updates per day on PubMed alone, presenting an impossible challenge to scientists to keep up with the rate at which new scientific knowledge is produced. This new AI supercomputer will boost our processing power and accelerate the creation of new relationships amongst disparate information sources to yield faster scientific innovation. For the current application of our AI technology in the bioscience space, it will mean that new drug discoveries can be made faster and more efficiently than ever before."

BenevolentAI was founded in 2013 by the management team of Proximagen which was sold to Upsher-Smith Laboratories in 2012 for $553 million. The company is focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the advancement of scientific discovery and using technology as a force for good by applying it to real world problems.

BenevolentAI's technology is currently being used to accelerate drug discovery by using AI to process and analyse the vast amount of highly fragmented scientific research information to discover meaningful, intelligible results that will enable faster medical breakthroughs. Originally called Stratified Medical, the company changed its name in 2016 to better reflect the wider applications for its technology outside of the healthcare and drug discovery sectors.