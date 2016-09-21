Oberthur Technologies (OT), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announced that it is working in close collaboration with the SESAM-Vitale economic interest group (EIG) on two key contracts for the French health system. Starting end of 2015, OT has a three-year exclusive contract to supply 3.5 million Cartes Vitale national health cards and 4 million European Health Insurance Cards.

SESAM-Vitale is one of the most powerful electronic healthcare systems in the world, with 50 million cardholders, more than a billion treatment forms transmitted remotely each year and with more than 340,000 healthcare professionals involved. OT has been a long-standing partner since the launch of the Carte Vitale health card system in the early 1990s, and brings SESAM-Vitale its full range of expertise in the healthcare market, its comprehensive knowledge of security requirements and its significant experience in the process of manufacturing and customizing Cartes Vitale and European Health Insurance Cards. OT has therefore been appointed by SESAM-Vitale to manufacture and customize all cards, before they are mailed to cardholders.

"We are particularly pleased to contribute to the French healthcare system. Our ability to respond to the security and quality requirements of SESAM-Vitale made all the difference and we demonstrate it on a daily basis by supplying millions of Cartes Vitale and European Health Insurance Cards each year" says Christophe Fontaine, Managing Director of Citizen Access and Identity at OT.

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in digital security solutions for the mobility space. OT has always been at the heart of mobility, from the first smart cards to the latest contactless payment technologies which equip millions of smartphones. Present in the Payment, Telecommunications and Identity markets, OT offers end-to-end solutions in the Smart Transactions, Mobile Financial Services, Machine-to-Machine, Digital Identity and Transport Access Control fields. OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including close to 700 R&D people. With more than 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 1 manufacturing hub by region, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

