

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Financials led European stocks higher on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided not to delve further into negative interest rates.



The Bank of Japan announced substantial changes to its monetary policy framework, including adopting quantitative and qualitative easing with yield curve control across different maturities.



The yen weakened against the dollar and euro, and the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds briefly rose above zero for the first time since March, as the central bank introduced a zero interest-rate target for 10-year government bonds in its fight against deflation.



The focus now turns to the Fed policy decision due tonight, with most economists expecting the U.S. central bank to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged following its two-day meeting.



The accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's press conference will be watched closely for signs of change in tone about the economy or future rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.9 percent in midday trading after closing marginally lower the previous day.



The German DAX was rallying 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.4 percent.



Banks Commerzbank, Barclays and BNP Paribas climbed over 3 percent while insurers Allianz, Aviva, Prudential and Old Mutual rose about 2 percent each.



Unicredit jumped around 4 percent after Reuters reported that three bidders have emerged as the main contenders to buy the Italian lender's fund management arm Pioneer.



Mining giant BHP Billiton rose over 1 percent in London after saying it would fight the Australian Tax Office over a A$1 billion tax bill dating back to 2003.



British support services and construction group Interserve soared 4.5 percent after its construction joint venture Khansaheb bagged an order worth 81 million pounds from Middle East developer Majid Al Futtaim.



Video-game maker Ubisoft lost 2 percent in Paris after it unveiled plans to sell 400 million euros ($445 million) of convertible bonds in a private placement.



Evotec rallied 2.5 percent and Bayer edged up half a percent in Frankfurt after they have entered into a five-year, multi-target research partnership for the development of multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of kidney diseases.



Zurich Insurance Group gained about 1 percent. The company announced that it would combine its corporate and commercial businesses into a single global business as part of its process to simplify and strengthen its organization.



Spanish fashion retailer Inditex lost 1 percent despite the company reporting higher profit in its first half, driven by strong sales.



