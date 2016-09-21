

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Available data suggest that the surprise U.K. vote to exit the EU in the June 23 referendum has not had any significant effect on the economy, yet the picture will be more clear once service sector data and the preliminary estimates for the third quarter economic growth are published, the Office for National Statistics said.



In its assessment of the UK post-referendum economy, published on Wednesday, the ONS said the fall in the value of sterling in the aftermath of the 'Brexit' vote has 'so far had little effect on prices'. Input prices continued to increase and there was little sign of any effect on output or consumer prices. Meanwhile, house price inflation remained strong.



The small decline witnessed in manufacturing was across most factory sectors, suggesting that post-referendum fears were disproportionately affecting any particular sub-sectors, the agency pointed out.



Construction continued its broadly flat output growth trend in July, while a negative contribution from the private commercial sub-sector hinted at the possibility that retailers and other companies were holding back on investments.



'As the available information grows, the referendum result appears, so far, not to have had a major effect on the UK economy,' ONS Chief Economist Joe Grice said.



'So it hasn't fallen at the first fence but longer-term effects remain to be seen.'



The index of services published soon and the preliminary estimate of third quarter GDP, published at the end of October will add significantly to the evidence, Grice added. The service sector accounts for more three-quarters of the U.K. economy.



There is yet to be any news of any impact on business investment, the ONS said. There has been no sign of a major collapse in confidence and, within the data that is available, some indicators of strength, the agency added.



Any impact of a weaker pound on the U.K. visible trade deficit is likely to take longer to emerge due to order and delivery lags, the ONS noted.



Thus far, there are no signs of a sharp collapse in consumer confidence as some early fears had suggested, the agency said. High employment also adds to the picture of broad strength in the economy before and after the referendum.



