

MILESTONE GROUP PLC ('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Result of General Meeting



Milestone, the AIM quoted (AIM: MSG) provider of digital media and technology solutions, is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company all resolutions were duly passed.



For further information:



Milestone Group plc Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 020 7929 7826



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Liam Murray Tel: 020 7148 7900



Hybridan LLP, Broker Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 020 3764 2341



Walbrook PR Limited, PR Gary Middleton / Paul Cornelius / Paul Whittington Tel: 020 7933 8780



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R44



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX