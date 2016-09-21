The Highlight of This Year's IAA Commercial Vehicles: The New e-Crafter

HANOVER, Germany, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

World premiere of the first electrically powered Crafter

Concept vehicle demonstrates near production-ready solution for zero emission city centre delivery traffic

Unimpaired cargo capacity

Loads of up to 1.7 tonnes

Range of over 200 kilometres

First vehicles in use in 2017



Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shows at this year's IAA Commercial Vehicles show in Hannover with a new e-Crafter concept vehicle a fully thought-out concept for zero emission city centre delivery traffic.

Even from the very first designs for the new Crafter electric power as a drive system variant was already incorporated into the plans, as Dr Eckhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, explains the contemporary implementation of this concept: "The first e-Crafter vehicles will already be in customers' hands by 2017."

The character of the new Crafter has not been changed by the electric drive system. The concept vehicle continues to offer robust inner qualities, such as outstanding payload capacity, ideal cargo space of 11.3 cubic metres and a maximum cargo space height of 1,961 millimetres. The load width available between the wheel arches is 1,380 mm and the maximum cargo space length is 4,855 mm, thus meaning no changes to the overall dimensions.

With a permitted total weight of 4.25 tonnes the roadworthy concept vehicle is accelerated by the 100-kilowatt electric motor up to the maximum permitted speed of 80 km/h. Both urban motorway and inter-urban journeys are thus no problem. Thanks to maximum torque of 290 Newton metres, which is effectively available without any delay, appropriate performance levels are a piece of cake even with a maximum load of 1,709 kilograms.

The concept vehicle's battery pack, which is made up of 312 cells and has a total capacity of 43 kilowatt hours, is accommodated in space-saving fashion under the cargo space floor. The cargo space capacity thus remains unchanged. Depending on vehicle configuration, the battery unit enables a range of more than 200 kilometres. Subject to sufficient charging current capacity, the batteries can also be charged back up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

The e-Crafter's design already takes into account future battery developments, with which - depending on customer requirements and specification - freely configurable ranges of up to 400 kilometres become possible.

These are very interesting prospects for many industries, not just those operating on city centre roads.

The new e-Crafter concept vehicle sets itself apart from the diesel versions through special Reef Blue Metallic paintwork, matching painted bumpers and protective side strips and a blue bar on the radiator grille. The silent Crafter can also be recognised from the front by the signature C-shape of the daytime running lights, the typical identifying feature of Volkswagen electric vehicles.

The cockpit differs from the diesel versions in that it has a 'power meter' in place of a rev counter, a leather steering wheel with blue decorative stitching and titanium black seats with blue trim.

The cargo space is already appropriately equipped for the challenges of tomorrow, that the courier services sector in particular is set to face. The cargo floor elements, including ProSafe load-lashing system, Flex-Rack set-up and Globelyst shelving system, come from upgrade specialists Sortimo. The concept vehicle being shown at the IAA has additionally been given a service station, in which replacement batteries for these special cargo e-bikes can be stored and charged.

The e-Crafter concept vehicle's technical data (IAA 2016):

Drive system: Electric motor

Power output:100 kW

Torque: 290 Nm

Battery:Lithium-ion (26 x 12 cells)

43 kWh

384 V

Charging time: 45 min (at 40 kW DC)

Perm. total weight: 4,250 kg

Top speed: 80 km/h

Range: 208 km

EC kerb weight: 2,541 kg

Load: 1,709 kg

Cargo space capacity: 11.3 m3



