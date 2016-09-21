Indonesia: Cheap Renewable Energy for Private and Utility Scale

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of most renewable energy systems for both private use and utility scale projects have been reduced by so much that in several instances they have reached parity with fossil fuels, or are even cheaper. The most effective progress has been made in photovoltaic systems, while concentrated solar power, biomass, wind energy and hydro-power have greatly improved payback periods too.

In Indonesia the average price charged on electricity bills is 0.11 USD per KWh. This cost is deemed to increase since by 2018 subsidies will be abolished. The cost of electricity derived from solar panels in Indonesia ranges between 8 to 13 cents / KWh, depending on location and capacity installed. Payback time is about 6 years. Cost of production with fossil fuels is similar or higher, with diesel topping the list at about 23/25 cents per KWh. (Sources: MEMR, PLN, ADB). This makes solar an extremely attractive alternative.

To be informed on all developments in this industry and act upon them sign up for Renewable Energy Indonesia, the only trade show in Indonesia addressing exclusively Renewable Energy, which will be held at the Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran, on 29 to 31 March 2017. The exhibition, organized by UBM plc, aims to be a platform that brings together professionals, investors and stakeholders with a sharp and exclusive focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency in order to exchange knowledge, best practices, resources and information.

Conference, seminars, workshops, debates and exhibitors' presentations will add into the mix, and will complement the 3 days together with a business matchmaking platform.

About Renewable Energy Indonesia

Renewable Energy Indonesia, a B2B trade show with a uniquely clear focus on the spectrum of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions available on the market will showcase resources, ideas, cutting-edge machinery, equipment, technology - including the latest Wind and Solar Power systems, Thermal, Hydro-power, Bio-mass - and the innovative financing solutions needed to foster the development of this strategic sector in Indonesia. Part of the very successful series of UBM events on Renewable Energy.

