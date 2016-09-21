

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar climbed against most major opponents in European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie advanced to 1.0372 against the kiwi, its strongest since September 7, from a low of 1.0311 hit at 9:15 pm ET.



The aussie climbed to near 2-week highs of 1.4666 against the euro and 0.7602 against the greenback, off its early lows of 1.4781 and 0.7534, respectively.



The aussie bounced off to 1.0000 against the loonie, from an early low of 0.9945.



The aussie may seek resistance around 0.79 against the greenback, 1.05 against the loonie, 1.44 against the euro and 1.05 against the kiwi.



