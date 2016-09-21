SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- There are 82 counties in Mississippi, many boasting big, high-dollar industrial projects being tracked by Industrial Info. However, only Jackson County can take top honors for the highest value of project activity. Situated on the Gulf Coast in southeast Mississippi, Jackson County is home to some of the highest-value projects in the U.S., particularly in the Oil & Gas sector, accounting for a combined $8.7 billion in active projects.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Contact:

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393



