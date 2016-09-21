CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - September 21, 2016) - Chicago's own natural pet food company, BareItAll Petfoods has been awarded the National Best Brand Award in the All Natural Pet nutrition category from the American Choice Awards, America's largest 100% consumer voted product awards. This is a tremendous honor for the fast-growing Chicago-based startup whose brand is gaining attention and popularity for a line of environmentally friendly, all natural dog treats made from the invasive Asian Carp species.

With the appropriate tag line, "Saving the Environment One Dog at a Time," BareItAll offers a nutrition-packed pet snack derived from an environmentally damaging invasive fish species. Transforming a negative into a healthy and delicious (to dogs) positive, some say it is nothing short of disruptive innovation, a 'tour de force' in pet nutrition.

Their popular goBARE Nibblers, Crisps, and Crunchers treats are packed with vitamin-rich ingredients including sweet potatoes, cranberries, mangos, flax seeds, chickpeas, and buckwheat. The real star of the show is the protein and omega-rich Asian Carp, offering the same nutritional benefits of salmon without high levels of mercury.

It all started when founders Michael Cody and Logan Honeycutt were looking into food and treat options for their beloved rescue dogs Mustache, Kali, Dahlia and Lily. What they discovered was a conspicuous lack of nutrition behind all of the packaged treat buzzwords, and they decided to do something about it. "There is a proliferation of invasive Asian Carp in the Midwest, which makes this particular fish abundant. They are extremely healthy and low in mercury so it is a safer protein source. We wanted to create a nutrition-rich pet food that was healthy, free of additives, fillers and was not loaded with toxins [like mercury]....we had that ah-ha moment! Create a solution, one that is transparent [hence, our name...] that benefits dogs, the environment, the waterways and even the fisherman. It's kind of a perfect solution...," explain Founders Michael Cody and Logan Honeycutt. "Winning this prestigious award is thrilling since it is our consumers who voted us #1. It's a tremendous endorsement for BareItAll."

The Best Brand Awards celebrate more than 1,500 brands across 190 categories as judged by American consumers, and all Finalists also have the opportunity to win The Choice of American Consumers®. Finalists and Winners will be announced throughout the year in prominent Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) categories such as: Food and Beverage, Beauty, Household Care, Health and Personal Care, and Kids & Pets. Best Brand Nominees include selections from Crest, Honest, Nestlé, Purina and L'Oréal, as well as many leading smaller brands.

"We are pleased to welcome BareItAll Petfoods into our family of National Best Brand Winners. Mike and Logan are clearly committed to making a healthy difference for our furry family members. We salute this innovative brand, and their outstanding management," said Jen Johansen, Senior Vice President of Polling and Research.

Today's consumers are overwhelmed with myriad purchase options. Now more than ever, recommendations and ratings are key factors in making informed buying decisions. But a lot of product reviews and ratings are not accessible without putting in significant time and effort. Consumers instantly recognize the choice of American consumers by the Best Brand Seal on their websites and products.

BareItAll Petfoods started in 2014, when we were looking into food and treat options for our beloved rescue dogs and noticed that most food out in the market is really not very good. On top of that, we found many pet food packages were misleading, full of catchy phrases but not much nutrition behind the buzz words. It was at this time we decided to do something about it. We wanted to start a company based on honesty and transparency, where our customers know exactly what their pets are eating and the benefit each ingredient plays in their dog's health. Our first product goBARE Crunchers was a hit. Combining natural, healthy ingredients with the protein rich Asian Carp, we made a crunchy treat that dogs absolutely love! We have since released two additional dog treats, our goBARE Nibblers designed for small dogs and as a training treat, and our goBARE Crisps are a jerky-cracker consistency made for any size dog as they break up easily. For additional information please visit www.BareItAllPetfoods.com.

The American Choice Awards brings together foremost research, influential media and consumers nationwide to determine America's favorite brands. The Best Brand Award empowers consumers to make better choices and promotes excellence and innovation. You will find Best Brand Winners Announcements and Shopping Lists on targeted -TV, and in leading consumer publications and websites nationwide. ACAs voting and operations are located in New York, NY and Orlando, FL. For additional information visit: www.AmericanChoiceAwards.com.

