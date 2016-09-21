NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - September 21, 2016) - Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) a diversified holding corporation, today highlights its latest corporate developments.

Improvement in cost of services reduction and operational efficiency for VoiceStep's core business reflected in Q1 and Q2 financials.

Completion of the 100% interest acquisition in MedicatedOne LLC, a California-based medical cannabis company.

Entering into a definitive agreement with New Amsterdam Naturals, a seasoned, leading retailer of organic medical cannabis products in Los Angeles, CA.

The company has achieved these results through organic marketing and business development efforts as well as acquisitions made through minimal dilutive events. For a recent interview with the company's CEO, please visit: http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/8-22-16-smallcapvoice-interview-with-vemanti-group-vmnt/

Mr. Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti, commented, "We would like our 3 rd and 4 th Quarter efforts to be focused on 'digesting' the recent corporate developments as well as preparing for the anticipated passage of Proposition 64 ballot measure within the State of California. As the 'certainty' of Proposition 64 manifests itself, we are geared up to increase territorial distribution through a franchise model of MedicatedOne products as well as expand its product line offerings into the apparent lack of premium quality 'edibles'."

The Company also believes that the lack of credible payment solutions among Proposition 64 players fits into the Company's historical sweet spot of technology-driven solution services and core competencies.

The Company's CEO has a background in providing mobile banking, commerce, security, and payments solutions to banks and financial institutions targeting underserviced overseas markets and intends to use that experience in creation of compliant payment solutions for the emerging markets.

About Vemanti Group

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) is a diversified holding corporation that's looking to be active in high-growth and technology-driven markets. The company plans to grow through acquisitions by looking for value-added and fundamentally-sound businesses to add to their portfolio. For details on Vemanti Group, Inc. and its portfolio, visit www.vemanti.com.

