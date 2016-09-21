LAKE MARY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- VUCA Health announced today that it has created and launched a medication education video library that is exclusively available in American Sign Language (ASL). The videos, which will be available free-of-charge to all healthcare organizations, provide on-demand, medication-specific information for deaf patients and their families, enabling them to properly administer medication that is critical to positive outcomes.

Community pharmacists have consistently reported communication barriers with those who are deaf and require assistance with their medications. The issue is further compounded by the reduced literacy level often associated with those who are deaf, which makes the paper leaflets provided at pharmacies difficult to understand. To help address this, VUCA created a dedicated video library to help those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing receive information on how to properly and safely manage their medications.

"ASL is a visual, non-spoken language used extensively within the deaf community and it is critical for those who use ASL to have equal access to potentially life-saving medication information," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "Our dedication to improving health literacy and medication adherence is not limited to a singular community and we are thrilled to offer these videos free-of-charge to all healthcare organizations."

To help further the cause and spread awareness, the video library is launching during International Week of the Deaf, which takes place from September 19 to 25 and on the eve of American Pharmacist's Month, which is held each October. International Week of the Deaf's theme this year is "With Sign Language, I am Equal," and focuses on promoting equality, accessibility, and unity for all individuals in the deaf community - including equal access to critical medication information, which is so often overlooked in the traditional pharmacy setting.

"A common goal of all pharmacists is to provide the highest quality experience possible to their patients. Achieving this goal and supporting the industry's ongoing pursuit of improved outcomes requires new methods to better facilitate the appropriate use of medications," said Laura Cranston, Executive Director of Pharmacy Quality Alliance. "This is why the Pharmacy Quality Alliance is supportive of innovative solutions like the ASL video library provided by VUCA Health."

The videos can be accessed by visiting http://rxtips.medsoncue.com/asl.

