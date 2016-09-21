PORT CHARLOTTE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/21/16 -- Southern Home Medical Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM) with recently acquired CES Technology LTD, have set in motion the development of www.homemedy.com, an online platform that will deliver quality healthcare direct to patients' homes and beyond. The platform beta will be available to the public on or about the first quarter of 2017. Homemedy.com will use licensed, verified, local doctors including, pediatricians, internal medicine, and family practice doctors to provide services for the whole family. Homemedy.com provides an alternative to doctor's office visits and urgent care facilities. Patients see doctors in the comfort of their own home. The online platform along with mobile application will allow patient to find doctors, schedule appointments and a host of other features from the comfort of their home or office.

Homemedy.com provides patients a summary of the doctor's notes that are available to be downloaded and shared with the patient's primary care physician. Homemedy.com doctors visit the patient's home with everything they need for a full exam. If follow up procedures, blood test, labs or x-rays are required which can't be performed in home, referrals are made to a medical professional in the area. Prescriptions can also be ordered for patients during the visit, if determined medically necessary. Homemedy.com doctors make sure prescriptions are available at the patient's preferred pharmacy for pick up at their earliest convenience. Homemedy.com is designed to handle non-emergency medical problems. Patients should NOT use it if they are experiencing a medical emergency.

Along with in house visits Homemedy.com will produce vital monitoring wearable systems (VMWS) that enable doctors to monitor patients while at home remotely. Monitoring systems can collect a wide range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms. These VMWS provide doctors vital information on a 24/7 basis or as needed to improve the quality of care for patients. Doctors can directly access patient information or patients can be monitored from a Health Care Data Center (HCDC). This link between doctors, patients and data will improve the quality and efficiency to health. "We are excited about our new project and direction, by linking together patients, information and equipment, SHOM continues to build shareholder value," stated Interim CEO Miguel Dotres.

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

