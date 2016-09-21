

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald Trump Campaign has refuted a news report claiming that the Republican presidential candidate used the Trump Foundation's money to settle lawsuits involving his for-profit businesses.



The Trump Foundation has no paid board, no management fees, no rent or overhead, and no family members on its payroll, the Trump Campaign said in a statement Tuesday.



He made it clear that there was no intent for the Trump Foundation to make improper payments. All contributions are reported to the IRS, and all Foundation donations are publicly disclosed. Miller added that Trump has provided millions of dollars to fund his Foundation and a multitude of other charitable causes.



'The Washington Post's reporting is peppered with inaccuracies and omissions from a biased reporter who is clearly intent on distracting attention away from the corrupt Clinton Foundation', Jason Miller, Senior Communications Advisor for Trump said.



Citing interviews and a review of legal documents, the Post's David A. Fahrenthold had reported Tuesday that the Trump Foundation spent $258,000 to settle lawsuits involving the billionaire's businesses.



He said Trump may have violated laws prohibiting non-profit leaders from using charity money to benefit themselves or their businesses.



