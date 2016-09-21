Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Catalyst Regeneration (On-site and Off-site) Market for Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer and Environmental Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2014 2020" report to their offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the catalyst regeneration market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the catalyst regeneration market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the catalyst regeneration market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of porter's five forces model for the catalyst regeneration market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the catalyst regeneration market by segmenting the market based on technology and applications. All the technology and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020.

Companies Mentioned:

Albemarle Corporation

Axens S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer Technology Services GmbH

CoaLogix, Inc.

Eurecat U.S. Inc.

Haldor Topsoe

Johnson Matthey PLC

Porocel Adsorbents, Catalysts Services

STEAG Energy Services, LLC

TriCAT GmbH Catalyst Services

Report Structure:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Catalyst Regeneration Market Dynamics

4. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market Competitive Landscape

5. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market: Technology Segment Analysis

6. Catalyst Regeneration Market Application Segment Analysis

7. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market Regional Segment Analysis

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwxv4h/catalyst.

Related Topics: Environmental, Plastics, Gasoline and Diesel

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160921005938/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716