Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Catalyst Regeneration (On-site and Off-site) Market for Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer and Environmental Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2014 2020" report to their offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the catalyst regeneration market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the catalyst regeneration market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the catalyst regeneration market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of porter's five forces model for the catalyst regeneration market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view on the catalyst regeneration market by segmenting the market based on technology and applications. All the technology and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020.
Companies Mentioned:
- Albemarle Corporation
- Axens S.A.
- BASF SE
- Bayer Technology Services GmbH
- CoaLogix, Inc.
- Eurecat U.S. Inc.
- Haldor Topsoe
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Porocel Adsorbents, Catalysts Services
- STEAG Energy Services, LLC
- TriCAT GmbH Catalyst Services
Report Structure:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Catalyst Regeneration Market Dynamics
4. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market Competitive Landscape
5. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market: Technology Segment Analysis
6. Catalyst Regeneration Market Application Segment Analysis
7. Global Catalyst Regeneration Market Regional Segment Analysis
8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwxv4h/catalyst.
