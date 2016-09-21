Ethiopian Airlines' $100m Aviation Academy fitted with EDM training simulators

MANCHESTER, England, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that Ethiopian Airlines' new aviation academy is fitted out with a range of its cabin crew training simulators.

The $100m state-of-the-art Aviation Academy was officially opened at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa earlier this year by the country's Prime Minister, Hailemaraim Desalegn, in front of some of the country's leading business and aviation dignitaries. Widely regarded as Africa's finest airline training facility, the Academy will enable 4000 aviation students to be trained annually. Housed within the facility is the comprehensive range of cabin crew training simulators designed, manufactured and installed by EDM. They comprise:

B737 / B757 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) on an electric motion system

B787 / B777 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET)

Extended B767 Door Trainer

Extended Q400 Door Trainer

A350 Door Trainer

The market-leading simulators will enable cabin crew to be fully trained in cabin service as well as emergency and evacuation safety procedures. EDM was selected by Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's fastest growing airline, to supply its crew training simulators after an international tender in 2014. EDM also provided support to Ethiopian Airlines regarding the design and specification of the new Aviation Academy.

Last month, the shipping of the B787 / B777 CEET to Ethiopia featured in TV documentary series, Mega Shippers, on Quest TV. The programme followed the journey of the CEET from EDM's manufacturing facility in Manchester all the way to Addis Ababa via the Port of Southampton.

"Ethiopian Airlines' new Aviation Academy sets a highly impressive new standard in the provision of aviation training," said Tony Bermingham, Managing Director of EDM. "It is one of the best airline training facilities in the world and we were privileged to play a part in this fine accomplishment by Ethiopian Airlines."

