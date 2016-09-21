Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global LNG Tanker Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global LNG tanker market to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2016-2020.

Global LNG Tanker Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global LNG tanker market is highly reliant upon the state of the global oil industry and the connected crude oil and natural gas prices. The recent rout in the global crude prices is expected to have a significant effect on the course followed by the LNG tanker market over the forecast period.

One of the major trends that has been seen in the current LNG tanker market is the revamping in the carrier propulsion systems. Ever since the very first LNG vessel was inducted into service, some half a century ago, these LNG carriers have undergone a paradigm shift in their design. The historical fleet of LNG tankers in the global trade had been fitted with a reliable, but moderately efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems. The only fuel option these systems had was related to the boil-off gases, which was a by-product of the storage of natural gas under cryogenic conditions.

According to the report, stringent marine pollution laws will be a key driver for market growth. As with any form of energy consumer, the marine transportation industry also affects the environment adversely in many ways, and the LNG tanker industry provides a potential exception. One of the major trends seen over the past decade is the significant increase in the marine pollution. The result of this has been increase in the focus of the marine environment protection and attempt to revive the marine ecosystem. However, being a relatively cleaner fuel than the counterparts, the LNG tanker market is expected to reap tons of benefits from the imposing of the stricter marine pollution laws.

Key vendors

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

DSME

Mitsui OSK Lines

YK Lines

Yamal LNG

