ATC Global 2016 Concludes On A High Note with Essential Takeaways for Future ATM Growth

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Global, the annual meeting placefor the international Air Traffic Management (ATM) community, ended its three-day event with global and Chinese air navigation service providers, civil aviation authorities, airports and airport authorities, airlines, air traffic controllers, regulators, consultancies, system manufacturers and military, who were allactively engaged in focused discussions and business networking activities in Beijing.

Organised by UBM, co-organised bythe Civil Aviation Museum, and sponsored by ATMB and supported by Eurocontrol and UVS International, the conference, with the theme "Working Together", was officially opened by International Civil Aviation Organisation(ICAO) Secretary General, Dr. Liu Fang, who shared that Asia is leading the global growth and the importance of collaboration and harmonisation, which is the role of ICAO Global Air Navigation Plan. She also added that the adoption and implementation of new capabilities was happening at different paces across the globe and thatICAO's No Country Left Behind (NCLB) campaign would help double the effort to support and assist states that fell below the global median for implementation.

The three-day conference and two-day workshop and seminar provided attendees with insight and revealed other essential takeaways to spur ATM growth.

According to Nikita Danilov, the Deputy Director General at the State ATM Corporation of Russia, the corporation has continuously been consolidating its air traffic control centres, which have been reduced from 118 in 2005 to 37 in 2016, and will be reduced further to 13 by 2020. He also commented on high traffic growth, especially transpolar, where the 4-route system of the year2000 has been expanded to 18 routes today.

The President of theAir Navigation Commission of ICAO, Farid Zizi, also added that their Global Air Navigation Plan(GANP) has setgoals but that does not guarantee implementation. As such, one of the areas which has not been clarified is the avionics roadmap. This will take 25 years of planning to deliver an effective operational solution across a large population of aircraft. ICAO is planning a GANP symposium in 2017 as a precursor to an update of the Global Plan at the next ICAO Air Navigation Conference, which will be held in 2018.

ATC Global Event Director, Christine Guan, commented that the vibrant exchange of best practices, experiences and technologies across various government agencies and international organisations over the past few days underscores the event's significance as the premier platform for global ATM stakeholders to have insightful exchange of conversations and to collaborate to find innovative solutions to address various air traffic challenges.

Visitors to the show floor were also treated to an equally appealing show as exhibitors demonstrated extra effort to create unique and outstanding booths to engage and entice them. The show floor was filled with showcasesfromleading international exhibitors such as Thales' ECOsystem, Honeywell's SmartRunway and SmartLanding system, Inmarsat's Swiftbroadband-Safety, Azimut's ATC system-- GALAXY, LEOSPHERE's Windcube, Almaz-Antey's Sintez-AR2 and other ranges of products and solutions including ATM software development and installation, turnkey solutions, surveillance solutions, AFTN/SITA and ATN/AMHS message switching solutions, air data communications and meteorological reporting solutions.

A total of 106 meetings were also scheduled with hosted buyers. One of the hosted buyers, Sanjiv Gautam, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, commented that ATC Global is the bestplatform for all the manufacturers, as well as the service providers, to get together and to find best solutions for safe air transportation. He also added that the industry could gaininsights from manufacturers, service providers and ICAO; as well as the best practices among the nations who had participated in this event.

The next edition will return to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and will be held at Abu Dhabi National Centre (ADNEC), from 25 to 27 September 2017. For more information on ATC Global 2017, please visit www.atcglobalhub.com.

