ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - September 21, 2016) - Triloma Securities announced today that Triloma Bourne Seniors Housing II (the "Fund") reached its maximum offering size of $25 million and is now closed to new investors.

The Fund, which was offered pursuant to the private placement exemptions provided under Rule 506 of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, is aimed at growth and total return, and focuses on the development of three new seniors housing communities in metropolitan Chicago and Seattle.

The Fund is one of 14 private placement offerings Triloma Securities has successfully completed in the last 12 months.

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group is a private investment management firm providing individuals a unique approach to alternative investment opportunities. Triloma manages and sponsors a group of private and publicly offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. Triloma specializes in thorough research, individual access, powerful partnerships and excellent service. Triloma is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For additional information, please visit www.triloma.com.

Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Triloma Securities is a wholly owned subsidiary of Triloma Financial Group.

