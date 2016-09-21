

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the Donald Trump Presidential campaign released a new television ad entitled 'Movement.'



The Campaign termed it 'a positive ad that captures the energy that has propelled Donald Trump in the polls over the last few weeks.'



This new television ad will run nationally on cable and select broadcast programming.



'While Hillary Clinton 'distracts and diverts' attention away from her horrific record with negative advertisements that lack substance, our campaign plans on promoting the positive energy that has turned Mr. Trump's campaign into a full-fledged movement,' said Jason Miller, Trump's Senior Communications Advisor.



