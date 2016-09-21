Corus Entertainment Brings Three New Lifestyle Series to MIPCOM

TORONTO, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Home to Win,Backyard Buildsand$ave My RenoJoin Corus Entertainment's Growing Slate of Unscripted Lifestyle Properties for International Distribution

Corus Entertainmenttoday announced three unscripted, lifestyle series for international sale at MIPCOM. The company continues to grow its slate of outstanding original unscripted series developed for its portfolio of Women and Lifestyle channels and this season debutsHome to Win(10x60),Backyard Builds(8x30) and$ave My Reno(14x30) to the international market.

"Our premium lifestyle series continue to have global appeal and we're thrilled to showcase three new properties at MIPCOM," said John MacDonald, Senior Vice President, Women and Lifestyle Content, Corus Entertainment. "We are committed to the continued growth of our slate of top quality programming for international distribution and providing unparalleled service to our clients."

Unscripted series being sold at MIPCOM include:

Home to Win(10x60)

The hit seriesHome to Winbrings 20 of its HGTV Canada celebrities under the same roof to pool their extraordinary expertise, creativity, and reno know-how. Celebrity builders and designers include Scott McGillivray (Income Property,Moving the McGillivrays), Bryan Baeumler (Leave it to Bryan,Bryan Inc.), Mike Holmes (Holmes on Holmes,Holmes and Holmes), and Sarah Richardson (Sarah's Rental Cottage, Sarah 101). Together they will completely remodel an average, run-of-the-mill house into a dramatic, inspirational dream home.Home to Winwill culminate in a one-hour challenge episode where home-winning hopefuls will compete to win this spectacular house. Produced byArchitect Filmsin association with Corus Entertainment.

Backyard Builds(8x30) - In Production

When indoor space isn't enough,Backyard Buildsshowcases the endless opportunities outdoor areas can provide. The series stars contractor Brian McCourt and design expert Sarah Keenleyside who work with homeowners to maximize their backyard potential to create tailored, one-of-a-kind structures. Whether it's a converted shipping container, cake studio, treehouse village, or poolside oasis, this contractor and designer duo can extend any living space on a budget. Produced byFrantic Filmsin association with Corus Entertainment.

$ave My Reno(14x30) - In Production

In the upbeat new series$ave My Reno, cash-conscious homeowners finally catch a break when Sebastian Clovis, the savvy contractor with contagious energy, and Sabrina Smelko, the resourceful DIY designer, toss out overpriced reno quotes and make dreams come true with a slashed budget and spectacular renovation. Sebastian and Sabrina save by putting homeowners to work and hunting for salvaged goods. Sabrina is a wiz at finding restored pieces at great prices while creating amazing designs and crafted items. Sebastian is the master at smart spends for breakout builds and custom surprises. Together, they give homeowners the reno they want on a budget they can afford. Produced byGreat Pacific Mediain association with Corus Entertainment.

Corus Entertainment has a longstanding history of international success in the Kids programming category through its production and distribution giant Nelvana, and in more recent years the company has expanded its content offering into the unscripted Women and Lifestyle genre. As commissioning broadcaster and distributor of Canadian series that have achieved international success, withMasters of Flipnow available in more than 90 territories worldwide andBuying the Viewin more than 60 territories, Corus brings its production, broadcast and distribution expertise to this new slate of internationally appealing series. Corus' Women and Lifestyle networks include: Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, Slice', Lifetime, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network (Canada), CMT (Canada) and Cosmo TV.

At MIPCOM, Corus will be represented by Rita Carbone Fleury, who will be overseeing the global sales of Corus' original content slate. Carbone Fleury is a seasoned broadcast sales executive with extensive international experience and past clients include Bell Broadcast & New Media Fund, QVF Productions, Verite Films, marblemedia, Studio B Productions, BRB International (Spain), RAI Italian Television Corporation. For further sales inquiries, visitRita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales, this MIPCOM atStand P-1.A0-Telefilm Booth.

