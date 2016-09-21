

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - Blackberry's (BBRY, BB.TO) Argon is likely to be launched as its third Android smartphone, the DTEK60, according to a product page that might have been accidentally hosted on the struggling company's U.S. website.



In July, BlackBerry launched the Neon as its second Android smartphone DTEK50, following the PRIV. The company touted DTEK50 as the most secure Android smartphone ever.



While the product page on Blackberry's website is for both the DTEK50 and DTEK60, the latter is a step ahead of the former. The specifications of the DTEK60 are said to be exactly in line with those specified for Argon.



According to the document, the DTEK60 will sport a 5.5-inch QHD screen and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.



It will have 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, USB-C, a 3000mAh battery, and BlackBerry's suite of security and enterprise software for Android.



The new device will also have a fingerprint scanner and an all touch screen. It will sport a 21-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.



