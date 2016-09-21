According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global pet care packaging market is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2020.

This research report titled 'Global Pet Care Packaging Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global pet care packaging market into five major product segments. They are:

Flexible packaging

Rigid metal packaging

Rigid plastic

Paperboard

Other

Global pet care packaging market by flexible packaging

The global pet care packaging market by flexible packaging is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2020. The demand for bags and pouches in the global pet care packaging market is increasing at a rapid rate compared to the other packaging materials. Bags are increasingly being preferred for their light weight, low cost, and availability in various designs and materials.

"Vendors are introducing biodegradable and sustainable forms of flexible packaging to meet the needs of food manufacturers for eco-friendly packaging," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research. Packaging companies have introduced the flat-bottom pouch, which allows the pouch to stand up and increases the shelf appeal of the product. Also, there is an increase in the adoption of stand-up re-closable pouches, flat-bottom side-gusseted box pouches, and pinch-bottom box pouches in the market.

Global pet care packaging market by rigid metal packaging

The global pet care packaging market by rigid metal packaging is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2020, growing at a rate of 3%. Metal packaging is temperature resistant and provides a long shelf life for products. However, increased demand for rigid and flexible plastic packaging products such as pouches and bags poses a major challenge for this segment. This is because companies prefer low-cost plastic packaging, since most of the functions and features are similar to those of metal packaging. However, the demand for metal cans in the pet food packaging market in the US is expected to increase at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Global pet care packaging market by rigid plastic

The global pet care packaging market by rigid plastic is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2020. Rigid plastic refers to plastic material that can hold its original shape and does not change form with changes in temperature. The demand for rigid plastic is less compared to other packaging materials such as bags and pouches. The demand for lightweight and comparatively lower cost flexible packaging is limiting the demand for plastic bottles to only limited end-users.

The increasing demand from customers for sustainable, environment-friendly packaging is increasing the pressure on rigid plastic packaging manufacturers to introduce recyclable options for consumers.

Global pet care packaging market by paperboard

The global pet care packaging market by paperboard is expected to reach USD 0.65 billion by 2020. The global pet care packaging market by paperboard is expected to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period compared to the other packaging solutions. The use of folding cartons in packaging solutions or products is becoming obsolete with the emergence of various other packaging materials that are easier to carry, distribute, store, and dispose.

Global pet care packaging market by other packaging

The others segment accounted for 9.78% of the pet care packaging market in 2015. Its market share is expected to decline slightly during the forecast period, accounting for 9.06% of the market by 2020.

The other packaging products include materials such as tubes, cups, and crates. This segment also includes customized packaging solutions. The need for convenience and lightweight features will continue to generate demand for tubs and cups in pet food packaging. "Moreover, tubs and cups will continue to replace metal containers in the wet food segment, and also are expected to grow because of the peel-able lid feature, which is easier to open," says Sharan.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's transportation and logisticsresearch analysts in this report are:

Amcor

Bemis

Mondi

Printpack

Sonoco

