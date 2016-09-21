

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung has started shipping Galaxy Note 7 phones to U.S. Around 500 thousand new phones have reportedly reached the the country and the recall will begin on Wednesday.



The smartphone is planning to launch a new software update that would prompt its customers to switch off the device whenever it is plugged in for charging. In another development, the company has reduced the charging capacity limits of the Note 7 to 60 percent.



The new Note 7 will have a green battery icon on the status bar. There will also be a square symbol on the label of the packaging box to distinguish the new replacement phones.



The company has sold around 2.5 million smartphones around the globe and is ready to recall from 10 global markets. In the U.S. there were around 92 reports of battery overheating. The Federal Aviation Administration and New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and several authorities in other countries had warned about carrying Samsung Note 7 on travel.



Consumers can replace their Note 7 with a new one or can exchange with Galaxy S7 or S7 edge. The price difference will be refunded to those who opt for other than Note 7 and they can also get a $25 gift card, in-store credit, in-store accessory credit, or bill credit from select carrier or retail outlets.



Announcing a formal voluntary recall for all Note 7, sold between August and September 15, Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America has said, 'Consumer safety is always our highest priority.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX