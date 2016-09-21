Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (FR0010127662 TXCL) (Paris:TXCL), a biotechnology company developing innovative, personalized cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T-cells to treat severe chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, will release its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2016 and will provide an update on its strategy and perspectives on Tuesday, September 27, post-market.

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at 3:30pm CET in English. The conference call will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts may participate via the following number: +33 (0) 1 72 00 15 10 PIN Code: 20587658#

The webcast can be followed live online via the link:

http://www.anywhereconference.com?UserAudioMode=DATA&Name=&Conference=135303497&PIN=20587658

Following the call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To listen to the replay, please dial:

+33 (0)1 72 00 15 00 303497#

About TxCell - www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is the only clinical-stage cellular therapy company dedicated to the science of regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a recently discovered T cell population for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated.

TxCell is developing two proprietary technology platforms, ASTrIA and ENTrIA. ASTrIA is composed of autologous antigen-specific Type 1 Tregs. Ovasave®, TxCell's lead drug-candidate originating from the ASTrIA platform, is currently in a phase IIb clinical trial in refractory Crohn's disease patients. ENTrIA is composed of Chimeric Antigen Receptor engineered FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (CAR-Treg). In this area, TxCell is pursuing two CAR-Treg development programs in collaboration with leading European research institutions: one targeting Lupus Nephritis with Ospedale San Raffaele in Milan and the other targeting Bullous Pemphigoid with the Lübeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology.

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 49 employees.

Next events

Financial and business conferences Oct 5-7, 2016 Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa La Jolla (US) Oct 5-6, 2016 European Large Midcap Event Paris (France) Oct 26, 2016 GGS Equity Forum Heilbronn (Germany) Nov 3, 2016 ARM EU Advanced Therapies Investor Day London (UK) Nov 7-9, 2016 BIO Europe Cologne (Germany) Nov 18-19, 2016 Actionaria Paris (France) Nov 21-23, 2016 German Equity Forum Frankfurt (Germany) Scientific conferences Sept 30-Oct 2, 2016 ISCT North America Regional Meeting Memphis (US) Oct 10-11, 2016 Adoptive T-cell Therapy Summit Europe 2016 London (UK) Oct 15-19, 2016 United European Gastroenterology Week 2016 Vienna (Austria) Oct 18-21, 2016 European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

(ESGCT) Annual Meeting 2016 Firenze (Italy) Nov 29-30, 2016 Cell Therapy Manufacturing Gene Therapy Congress Amsterdam (NL)

