EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the filing of its First-Half 2016 Financial Report.

The First-Half 2016 Financial Report is now available to the public, and has been registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers

The Annual Financial Report is available at the registered office of the company (10 rue Mercœur 75011 Paris) and on the EOS imaging's website at www.eos-imaging.com in the section "Investors Documentation / Financial Reports".

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan, China, and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2015 revenues of €21.8 million and employs 107 people including an R&D team of 39 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

