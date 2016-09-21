Minpromtorg of the Russian Federation Opens a Collective Stand with the Participation of 10 Leading Leather Industry Companies of Russia at the Largest Exhibition LINEAPELLE 2016 in Milan

MILAN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The collective stand, organized with the participation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation (Minpromtorg) and the Russian Union of Tanners and Shoemakers, was officially opened within the framework of the biggest international exhibition LINEAPELLE 2016 dedicated to leather, accessories, components.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160919/409264 )



The collective stand showcases the products with high export capacity of the leading leather industry companies: 'Khrom', 'Russkaya kozha', 'VKP LT', 'Karavan-SK', 'Spassk Tannery', 'Rybinsk Tannery', 'Layka', 'Serpukhov Tannery 'Trud', 'Volga Tannery'.

The signing of several strategic accords, meetings of the official delegation of the Minpromtorg with the representatives of the Italian Union of leather manufacturers and presentation by the Innovation Scientific-Producing Centre of Textile and Light Industry on 'Technical regulation for leather industry companies' are also planned to be held during the exhibition.

The Russian stand at Lineapelle 2016 will be open until September 22nd, 2016.

Denis Pak, Director of the Internal trade, light industry and consumer market department said: "Participation of the Russian manufacturers in the exhibition shows very good results, in terms of international marketing promotion, so for the second year in a row the Ministry of Industry and Trade organizes collective exposition and business program. We plan to extend a similar experience to other sub-sectors of light industry."