

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Negotiators are still working behind the scenes to reach an agreement on a short-term government funding bill, but that did not stop Senators from voting to move forward with the legislation on Tuesday.



After several delays, the Senate voted 89 to 7 to begin consideration of a House bill that will be used as a vehicle for the continuing resolution.



The bill is expected to eventually fund the government through December 9th and provide $1.1 billion in funds to combat the Zika epidemic.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., told reporters negotiators are 'close' to finalizing an agreement that he hopes to have available for review very soon



'With a little cooperation on both sides, I think we can get that finished and begin the debate,' McConnell said Tuesday evening just before calling the vote.



The delay in reaching an agreement on the spending bill is reportedly due to provisions Republicans would like included in the legislation.



Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., cautioned the GOP against loading the bill up with 'vexatious, poison-pill riders.'



'We are not going to have a CR loaded with riders,' Reid told reporters. 'One is too many, and that's what they're trying to do.'



However, the votes against moving forward with the bill that will eventually be used to fund the government all came from the Republican side of the aisle.



Senators Ted Cruz, R-Tex., Dean Heller, R-Nev., James Lankford, R-Okla., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rand Paul, R-Ken., David Perdue, R-Ga., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., voted against the procedural motion.



The Republican leadership is expected to try to complete work on the bill quickly in order to allow their members to return home to campaign for re-election.



