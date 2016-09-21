Research and Markets - Global Canned Salmon Market CAGR Growth of 4.18% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Bumble Bee Foods, Marine Harvest, Empresas AquaChile

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global canned salmon market to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: A noticeable trend that can positively affect the market during the forecast period is the increase in the practice of land-based salmon aquaculture. Land-based aquaculture is expensive than marine aquaculture; however, it will eliminate many of the environmental problems associated with sea cage aquaculture.

Sea cages are vulnerable as they can be affected by a number of possible events such as storms, predators, algal blooms, jellyfish attacks, fish escapes, and the diseases from wild fish populations residing near the cages. These hazards can cause a significant decrease in fish production. Land-based salmon farming confines the fish to indoor tanks inside facilities, thus eliminating interactions between the farmed fish and the external environment. The land-based salmon farming can help in decreasing capital costs to the company. Capital costs of the vendor KUTERRA decreased by about 30% in two years since it began land-based closed containment Atlantic salmon aquaculture.

According to the report, new and innovative products, in line with growing consumer demand, characterize the global market. The new product launches by the players to stay competitive in the market is another major driver contributing to the growth of the global canned salmon market.

Players are coming up with new and innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands. In June 2016, Princes launched a new range of canned Atlantic salmon products in the UK market. In June 2016, Tassal launched its new range of canned salmon products, and the company claims that the products are 100% Australian-grown and canned.

Companies Mentioned:

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Bumble Bee Foods

Marine Harvest

Thai Union Frozen Products

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Dong Won Fisheries

Empresas AquaChile

Labeyrie Fine Foods

Princes

Sajo Industries

Tassal

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j74rnh/global_canned

