United States Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Growth in these mature markets is generally minimal considering that equipment is usually purchased on a replacement basis. In recent years, however, hospitals have begun to purchase equipment that can be integrated with their hospital information systems in order to foster improved clinical workflow. Consequently, as hospitals continue to replace their monitors, they will instead opt for more advanced devices with updated features, such as wireless patient connectivity and device networking capabilities. This trend will help to stabilize the market for fetal and neonatal monitors over the forecast period.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring market includes fetal monitors for both antepartum and intrapartum monitoring, in addition to critical care monitors for premature infants. Neonatal monitoring is driven by the demand for high cost continuous critical care monitoring in any hospital with a maternity ward or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Over the forecast period the neonatal monitoring segment is expected to account for a growing percentage of the total market. This subtle shift may be attributed to a tendency for hospitals to invest in fetal monitors featuring improved, albeit more expensive, wireless connectivity options among other updated features. By 2023, however, the revenue mix will stabilize and only nominal fluctuations are expected in the long-term.

Fetal and neonatal monitoring are similar but they differ by the time during the pregnancy and birthing cycle when each device is used. Fetal monitoring occurs before and during the birthing process, while neonatal monitoring occurs after birth. Moreover, the parameters that are most important to be monitored vary depending on the stage of pregnancy.

The growth and development of the fetus is important to monitor in antepartum situations in an attempt to detect complications such as intrauterine growth retardation and other malformations. Closer to labor, it is important to monitor fetal distress. After birth, it is important to monitor all physiological processes in order for physicians to take immediate, appropriate actions in the event of complications.

