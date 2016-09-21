Research and Markets - Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2016-2020 - Emergence of Internet of Things With American Tower, Cobham, Comba Telecom System Holdings & CommScope Dominating

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global distributed antenna systems (DAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 1.92% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The availability of multiple features on a single platform is an emerging trend in the global DAS market. This is possible because of the rapid advances in technology in different electronic devices such as notebooks, laptops, and smartphones. These devices are increasingly functioning as multifunctional interfaces that offer a range of new applications on a single platform. Thus, the need for better signal reception is becoming more relevant than ever.

According to the report, emergence of next-generation wireless networks will be a key driver for market growth. Due to the increasing popularity of mobile communication devices, the network traffic is increasing exponentially. As a result, there is a continuous global deployment of next-generation wireless networks, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, that offer wireless connections equivalent to home broadband connections. This, in turn, increases the number of users accessing the Internet from anywhere at any time.

With such growing penetration of wireless connectivity, the need for DAS becomes more evident as cellular operators need to ensure strong signal delivery to all the wireless cellular based devices, minimizing the dead spots, especially indoors. As DAS support multiple cellular operators, they are the first option when it comes to offering a robust and cost-effective solution to customers.

Key vendors

American Tower

Cobham

Comba Telecom System Holdings

CommScope

Other prominent vendors

Advanced RF Technologies

Corning

Dali Wireless

Fiber-Span

Harris Communications

KATHREIN-Werke KG

Westell

Zinwave

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: LTE presence and prospects

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Market snapshot

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbrwv5/global

