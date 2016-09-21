Research and Markets - Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2016-2020 - Emergence of Internet of Things With American Tower, Cobham, Comba Telecom System Holdings & CommScope Dominating

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global distributed antenna systems (DAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 1.92% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The availability of multiple features on a single platform is an emerging trend in the global DAS market. This is possible because of the rapid advances in technology in different electronic devices such as notebooks, laptops, and smartphones. These devices are increasingly functioning as multifunctional interfaces that offer a range of new applications on a single platform. Thus, the need for better signal reception is becoming more relevant than ever.
According to the report, emergence of next-generation wireless networks will be a key driver for market growth. Due to the increasing popularity of mobile communication devices, the network traffic is increasing exponentially. As a result, there is a continuous global deployment of next-generation wireless networks, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, that offer wireless connections equivalent to home broadband connections. This, in turn, increases the number of users accessing the Internet from anywhere at any time.
With such growing penetration of wireless connectivity, the need for DAS becomes more evident as cellular operators need to ensure strong signal delivery to all the wireless cellular based devices, minimizing the dead spots, especially indoors. As DAS support multiple cellular operators, they are the first option when it comes to offering a robust and cost-effective solution to customers.
