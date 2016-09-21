Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market to Grow 14% by 2020 - Increase in Demand for Aesthetic Hearing Aids - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global bone-anchored hearing aids market to grow at a CAGR of 14.01% during the period 2016-2020.

Introduction of wireless bone-anchored hearing aids is a key trend spurring the growth of this market. The major vendors in the market constantly focus on providing hearing aids with better noise reduction quality and ease of use. They are innovating new products that improve and amplify sound waves with natural 3D sound quality, and provide a high degree of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection. Oticon Medical streamer Ponto Plus sound processor can transmit most audio sources wirelessly to individual cell phone and can be used as a wireless headset. The built in telecoil gives access to loop the system in theatres, public places, and lecture halls without having a telecoil directly attached to the sound processor. Hence, the advent of new innovative devices in terms of reliability, technology, and safety is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the increase in demand for aesthetic hearing aids is one of the primary drivers contributing to this market's growth. People with hearing loss can select from the analog or digital hearing aids present in the market. Hearing aids are cosmetic and invisible in appearance and provide comfort and satisfaction to individuals. In addition, advances in technology have led to better sound quality of the devices with higher frequencies and transmission of sound waves directly to the brain with the same hearing threshold frequency. Cosmetic hearing aids, also known as canal hearing aids, are quite small and are available in different designs with special features.

Further, the report states that the complications and risks associated with bone-anchored hearing aids is a major challenge this market is facing.

Key vendors:

Cochlear

MED-EL

William Demant

