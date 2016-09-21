Hankook to Become Original Equipment Supplier for Scania

NEU-ISENBURG and HANOVER, Germany, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Hankook is to be the OE supplier for various Scania heavy-goods trucks and buses in the future. Scania, based in Södertälje in Sweden, is a part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH - one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services. From November 2016, Hankook will supply tyres to the production locations of the commercial vehicle manufacturer in Sweden. The equipment provided will include the truck tyre line e-cube MAX for long-haul traffic, as well as the SmartFlex, an all-year tyre for medium-haul applications suitable for the recently optimized Scania Euro 6 model among others. From 2017 onwards, the truck tyre line for construction site use SmartWork will also be added.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160920/409862 )



(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160920/409861 )

"The cooperation with Scania in the original equipment segment is real proof of the quality of our products, since the e-cube MAX, SmartFlex and SmartWork lines were all able to meet the stringent specifications of the Scania engineers particularly in terms of performance, efficiency and sustainability," says Ho-Youl Pae, COO for Europe at Hankook.

Hankook's OE business with truck tyres for Scania focuses on Europe and will initially cover 18 dimensions in the 22.5 inch range. The new OE cooperation with Scania is Hankook's second within the Volkswagen Group in the heavy commercial vehicles segment; Hankook has already been supplying various models within this segment to the MAN Truck & Bus GmbH since 2014. Plans include the equipment of all Scania truck and bus model ranges being produced in Europe.

Anna Pasternak

Tel: +49(0)61028149173

a.pasternak@hankookreifen.de



Sabine Riedel

Tel: +49(0)61028149174

s.riedel@hankookreifen.de

