Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2016) - Established medical electrocardiogram ("EKG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced its plans to bring to market the HeartCheck™ ECG Card, a small, battery-less, cost effective, medical grade and Smartphone connected ECG device for over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer and patient use.

The announcement was made following the execution of a product development agreement with the manufacturer of the ECG Card and following the critical step of establishing compatibility between the device, CardioComm Solutions' Smartphone ECG app and the SMART Monitoring ECG reading service.

Under the agreement, CardioComm Solutions will manage CE, FDA and Health Canada regulatory Class II medical device applications for the HeartCheck™ ECG Card and will hold exclusive sales and marketing rights for the HeartCheck™ branded device globally. CardioComm Solutions is also completing negotiations for a global co-marketing agreement for non-HeartCheck™ ECG branded models of the ECG Card sold by the OEM manufacturer's own distribution network. The OEM manufacturer's non-HeartCheck™ ECG branded devices - both current and future - can be connected to SMART Monitoring ECG reading service through a Smartphone app that would be downloaded for a one-time fee. The Company has disclosed that average pricing for the HeartCheck™ ECG Card will be $99 USD. The Company will immediately be applying for CE mark approval and FDA clearance for the HeartCheck™ ECG Card with plans for sales to commence prior to the end of 2016 in Europe.