

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US presidential election scheduled to take place in November during the holiday seasons will not have any negative impact on retail sales, according to Deloitte.



Deloitte said retailers should see an uptick in holiday sales in stores and online this year.



'We anticipate a modest increase in sales growth as economic fundamentals that boost spending improve further,' said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte's senior U.S. economist. 'Consumers have ramped up their spending this year on the back of a strong labor market.'



'While attention toward presidential elections may be a temporary distraction in the early part of the holiday shopping season, it should not have a negative impact on sales, and retailers may benefit from a pickup in postelection consumer spending,' Bachman said.



Deloitte's expects total holiday sales to exceed $1 trillion, an increase of about 3.6 to 4 percent from last year's shopping season.



