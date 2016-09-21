

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar losing some ground after the Federal Reserve wrapped up its September policy meeting. The U.S. currency is dipping against its major European rivals and has set a new session lows against the Japanese Yen.



The Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates unchanged Wednesday afternoon, but there was dissention in the ranks.



The vote was 7-3, with three FOMC members wanting to raise rates. Esther George, Loretta Mester and Eric Rosengren all signaled their preference for tightening in recent public remarks.



In its statement, the Fed policy committee said 'the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened but decided, for the time being to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward its objectives.'



It was the largest group of dissenters since December 2014.



Confusingly, the Fed lowered its economic projections despite offering an encouraging assessment of the labor market. The Fed lowered its estimate of the economy's annual growth potential from 2.0% to 1.8%.



The Bank of Japan modified its existing policy framework earlier today, giving thrust to the yield curve as it still struggles to achieve the 2 percent inflation target.



'With a view to achieving the price stability target of 2 percent at the earliest possible time, the Bank decided to introduce 'QQE with yield curve control',' the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The BOJ board voted 7-2 on the latest policy decision.



Consequently, the bank will control short-term and long-term interest rates as it aims to keep yields on the 10-year Japanese government bond purchases 'around the current level.'



The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to adjust monetary policy further, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at the post-meeting press conference on Wednesday.



'There's room to ease further with the three dimensions of quantity and quality of assets as well as interest rates,' he said.



The dollar has fallen to nearly a 1-month low of Y100.500 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday afternoon, from an early high of Y102.785.



Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 18.711 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That was well short of expectations for a surplus of 191.0 billion yen and down from the 513.6 billion yen surplus in July.



The buck has slipped to around $1.1175 against the Euro this afternoon, from a high of $1.1121 this morning.



The greenback reached a high of $1.2943 against the pound sterling this morning, but has since retreated to around $1.30.



The U.K. budget deficit narrowed in August, but the bigger-than-expected shortfall highlights the difficulty in achieving the targets set ahead of the Brexit vote. Public sector net borrowing excluding interventions decreased by GBP 0.9 billion from prior year to GBP 10.5 billion in August, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Nonetheless, the deficit was above the expected level of GBP 10.2 billion. The deficit for July was revised to GBP 1.9 billion from GBP 977 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX