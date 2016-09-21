

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged billionaire investor Leon Cooperman and his Omega Advisors hedge fund for insider trading.



SEC accuses Cooperman for using insider information about an asset sale to make illegal profits.



SEC alleges that Cooperman generated 'substantial illicit profits' by buying securities in Atlas Pipeline Partners in advance of the sale of its natural gas processing facility in Elk City, Oklahoma.



Cooperman allegedly used his status as one of APL's largest shareholders to gain access to the executive and obtain confidential details about the sale of this substantial company asset, SEC says.



'We allege that hedge fund manager Cooperman, who as a large APL shareholder obtained access to confidential corporate information, abused that access by trading on this information,' said Andrew Ceresney, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. 'By doing so, he allegedly undermined the public confidence in the securities markets and took advantage of other investors who did not have this information.'



