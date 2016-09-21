

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While Fox News host Sean Hannity was featured in a campaign video for Donald Trump over the weekend, the network has suggested he will be prohibited from appearing in additional ads for the Republican presidential nominee.



A campaign video uploaded on Sunday showed Hannity and a number of other conservative figures expressing their support for Trump.



In the video, Hannity claims Trump will put an 'originalist' on the Supreme Court and expresses support for the GOP nominee's plans to vet refugees, build a wall on the southern border and repeal Obamacare.



The conservative talk show host also argued that Trump would protect second amendment rights, saying that he has been a marksman since he was 11 years old.



Fox News said in a statement that it was not aware of Hannity's participation in the promotional video in support of Trump.



'He will not be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season,' a spokesperson for the network said in the statement.



Hannity has made no secret of his support for Trump and is scheduled to host a town hall with the real estate tycoon on Fox News on Wednesday.



