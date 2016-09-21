Live Cell Imaging Market to $7 Billion - Analysis & Forecasts Outlook 2022 - Latest Challenges, Opportunities and Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The live cell imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2022.

The new report entitled Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook 2022, includes a comprehensive analysis of the current and future outlooks of the Live Cell Imaging industry.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of several techniques used in imaging of live cells; as well as the segmentation of market by products, applications, technology and geography. Based on product types, the market has been segmented into equipments, consumables and softwares. Equipment market is expected to account for the largest share in 2016. According to technologies used in live cell imaging, the market has been divided into FRET, FISH, and other major techniques.

As per the analysis, live cell imaging is widely entering into a number of fields such as cell biology, developmental biology, drug discovery, stem cell biology, neurobiology and electrophysiology. It is emerging as a powerful tool for providing critical insights into cell function, including dynamic processes in living cells with nano-scale resolution in real time. Recent advances in microscopy techniques such as fluorescence light microscopy, including super resolution, photo activation, etc. and confocal microscopy are moving live cell imaging for a number of applications.

The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global live cell imaging market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided along with their product portfolios. The recent development and strength weakness analysis of every player has also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global live cell imaging market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Live Cell Imaging - An Introduction

4. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Overview

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Product

7. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Application

8. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Technology

9. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Geography

10. Trends & Developments

11. Mergers & Other Collaborations

12. Company Profiles

Becton Dickenson & Co.

& Co. Carl Zeiss GmbH

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

