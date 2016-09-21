Global Bearing Ball Market 2016-2020 - Latest Drivers, Challenges and Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bearing Ball Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global bearing ball market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bearing ball market for 2016-2020. The market size has been calculated from the sales revenue of vendors in this market. The average price of bearing balls has been taken into consideration to estimate the market revenue. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increase in investment in railways and aerospace. Increased demand for commercial aircraft is expected to fuel the demand for the ball bearing market. Global air traffic has been growing at 5.5% annually. The aerospace industry is expected to have a steady demand for ball bearings, especially those used in commercial aircraft and this is expected to propel demand for bearing balls. However, in the case of military aircraft, missiles, and space, the demand for ball bearings is expected to grow marginally or negatively, depending on the budget allocation in different countries.

Activities to protect the environment are gaining momentum worldwide; following in the footsteps of other industries, the bearing industry is also making the shift toward developing new types of application-specific bearings for the wind energy segment. Wind turbines require large, maintenance-free, high-quality bearings to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. This emerging trend provides an opportunity for growth of the bearing industry over the forecast period. This will, in turn, translate into high demand for large bore, anti-friction bearings in the manufacturing and heavy machinery industries.

Further, the report states that sluggish growth of Chinese economy will be a challenge for the market. The recent slowdown that the Chinese economy has been experiencing will have an adverse effect on the bearing ball market. The Chinese GDP grew at only 7.4% in 2014, the slowest recorded since 1990. The slowdown is mainly attributed to the sluggish performance of the country's real estate sector, together with the huge manufacturing overcapacity.

Key vendors

Amatsuji Steel Ball

JGBR

NN

Tsubaki Nakashima

